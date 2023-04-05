US Financial Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,152 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 562,468 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

