US Financial Advisors LLC Invests $403,000 in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. 45,867 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

