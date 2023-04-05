US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,230 Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of KRMA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. 272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $642.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.
About Global X Conscious Companies ETF
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
