USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 539,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 215,305 shares.The stock last traded at $21.54 and had previously closed at $21.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,105.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 463,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.