Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Down 4.9 %
VALU opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. Value Line has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $438.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.58.
Value Line Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 53.19%.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
