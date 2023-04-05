Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Down 4.9 %

VALU opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. Value Line has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $438.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

About Value Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

