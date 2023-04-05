Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oikos Holdings LLC

Oikos Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.34. 551,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,249. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

