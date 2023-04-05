Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Regis Management CO LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,735,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,435. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

