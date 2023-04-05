Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.53. 305,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,024. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

