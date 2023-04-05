Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

