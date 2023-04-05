Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $207.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

