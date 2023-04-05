Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Ballast Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.2% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.77. 239,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,079. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

