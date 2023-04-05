Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21,147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after buying an additional 230,512 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.74.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

