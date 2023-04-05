Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,026,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,667% from the previous session’s volume of 58,057 shares.The stock last traded at $76.72 and had previously closed at $76.63.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,540,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.