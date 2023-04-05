Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

