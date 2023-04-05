Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vector Group by 195.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

