Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.37 and last traded at $28.44. 871,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 806,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 7.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of -0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

