Venus BUSD (vBUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.98 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.28 million and $18.98 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.021992 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,128,309.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.