Verge Price Down 11.6% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Verge has a market cap of $40.99 million and $1.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,130.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00327830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00074844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00561366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00451310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003542 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,593,075 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,593,088 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.