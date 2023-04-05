Verge Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $41.62 million and $1.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,574.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00328645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00074866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00557117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00449567 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,566,175 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

