Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,750,000 after buying an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $191.68. 352,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.41. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

