VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
VersaBank Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50.
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VersaBank (VRRKF)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.