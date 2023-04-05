Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Select Medical by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity

Select Medical Stock Performance

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

