Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

