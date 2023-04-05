Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

