Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.68. The company had a trading volume of 116,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

