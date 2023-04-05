Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Trading Down 0.1%

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VTXPF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($27.20) to GBX 2,310 ($28.69) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,735 ($33.97) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Victrex Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

