VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:VOF opened at GBX 437.50 ($5.43) on Wednesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 388.81 ($4.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 525 ($6.52). The company has a quick ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 414.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 449.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.84. The company has a market cap of £703.94 million, a P/E ratio of -714.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.