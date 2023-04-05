VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
LON:VOF opened at GBX 437.50 ($5.43) on Wednesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 388.81 ($4.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 525 ($6.52). The company has a quick ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 414.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 449.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.84. The company has a market cap of £703.94 million, a P/E ratio of -714.75 and a beta of 0.48.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile
