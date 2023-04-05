Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 148.45 ($1.84). 2,283,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,147,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.95 ($1.81).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMUK. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 195 ($2.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 205 ($2.55) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut Virgin Money UK to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.86) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 212 ($2.63).

Virgin Money UK Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.81.

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 2,972.97%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

