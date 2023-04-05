VirtualMeta 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,819.69 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $34,819.69 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00349036 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,336.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

