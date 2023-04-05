Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 108.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,939 shares of company stock worth $1,188,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.68. The stock had a trading volume of 170,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,168. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.48. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $214.61.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. F5’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

