Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,264,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR traded down $16.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5,510.00. 7,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,260.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,733.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,620.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $89.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,733,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

