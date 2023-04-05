Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,264,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
NVR Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE NVR traded down $16.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5,510.00. 7,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,260.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,733.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,620.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Activity at NVR
In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,733,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.
About NVR
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
