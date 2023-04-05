Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.51. 1,664,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

