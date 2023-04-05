Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.71. 780,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,747. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

