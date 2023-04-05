Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,735,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 4,294,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

