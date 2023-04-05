Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,814 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.3 %

Salesforce stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.63. 1,676,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,929,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $205.46.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,259 shares of company stock worth $9,127,906. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

