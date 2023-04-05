VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 4.4%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.71. 873,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,361,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Nomura lowered shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
VNET Group Trading Down 8.0 %
The company has a market cap of $528.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group
VNET Group Company Profile
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.