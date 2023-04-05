VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 4.4%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.71. 873,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,361,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Nomura lowered shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VNET Group Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market cap of $528.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

