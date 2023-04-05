vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.78 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $81.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.