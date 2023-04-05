Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.40 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $100.70 million and $8.40 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00013199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003541 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,077.95 or 1.00041136 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.83610119 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $7,279,618.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

