W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $656.68 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.