Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Announces $0.35 Dividend

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.354 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 1.2 %

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMMVY. Scotiabank cut Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

