WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 13,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 81,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WKME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 14.6% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 253,575 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 614,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 411,907 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WalkMe

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.