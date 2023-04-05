Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

