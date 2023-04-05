Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,132 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,738,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,964,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 904.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 650,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 569,697 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $11,771,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

