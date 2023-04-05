Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

