Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,946 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS JMST opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

