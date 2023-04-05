Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthOne LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

