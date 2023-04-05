Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

OUNZ stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

