Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,280 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VBR opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $180.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

