Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

