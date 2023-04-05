Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $396.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

